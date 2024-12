Jobless rate steady at 2.5%

expected 2.5%, prior 2.5%

Job to applicant ratio steady also at 1.25%

expectedd 1.25, prior 1.25%

Nothing to see here ...

Inflation data out at the same time:

Still to come, the BoJ!

