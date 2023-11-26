Japan PPI Services (Corporate Services Price Index) for October 2023 +2.3% y/y

expected +2.1%, prior +2.0%

measures the average change over time in the prices received by service providers (in the private sector) for their services in Japan

Data published by the Bank of Japan

covers services such as transportation and communication, finance and insurance, wholesale and retail trade, and others

this is not consumer inflation but rather business level inflation

USD/JPY is not a lot moved so far for the session: