Japan PPI Services (Corporate Services Price Index) for October 2023 +2.3% y/y
- expected +2.1%, prior +2.0%
- measures the average change over time in the prices received by service providers (in the private sector) for their services in Japan
- Data published by the Bank of Japan
- covers services such as transportation and communication, finance and insurance, wholesale and retail trade, and others
- this is not consumer inflation but rather business level inflation
USD/JPY is not a lot moved so far for the session: