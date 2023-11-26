Japan PPI Services (Corporate Services Price Index) for October 2023 +2.3% y/y

  • expected +2.1%, prior +2.0%
  • measures the average change over time in the prices received by service providers (in the private sector) for their services in Japan
  • Data published by the Bank of Japan
  • covers services such as transportation and communication, finance and insurance, wholesale and retail trade, and others
  • this is not consumer inflation but rather business level inflation

USD/JPY is not a lot moved so far for the session:

usdyen ppi services 27 November 2023