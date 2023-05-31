Japan's Ministry of Finance with the data for the January to March quarter:

Corporate capital expenditure rose 2.3% q/q and 11% y/y, the Q4 2022 y/y up 7.7%

  • up 5.5% was expected for the y/y

Sales +5% y/y

  • expected +2.3%, prior +6.1%

Recurring profits +4.3% y/y

  • expected +0.9%, prior -2.8%

USD/ JPY has dribbled a little lower in Tokyo morning trade and so far sound some support at the 139 figure round number:

usdyen big figure 139 01 June 2023