Japanese business capital expenditure for the January - March quarter of 2024:

+6.8% y/y

expected +12.2%, prior +16.4%

-4.2% q/q

Company Profits +15.1% y/y, a massive beat (don't listen to all the whining out of Japan Inc, they're minting it.

expected +8.3%, prior +13.0%

Company Sales +2.3% y/y

expected +2.4%, prior +4.2%

Speaking of Japan, here's the best 2 and half minutes you'll see on the internets for a good long time: