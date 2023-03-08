A disappointment on Japanese economic growth in the October - December quarter of 2022.

The preliminary reading was +0.2%, but thats been revised to flat at 0% change on the quarter.

prelim and priors are here

even the preliminary reading was a disappointment, the expected was +0.5%

The 'deflator' you see in the numbers above is an indicator of inflation. Its well below the officially reported CPI numbers and well below the 2% Bank of Japan target. So, no economic growth and inflation below target. Its difficult to see the BOJ tightening policy under this set of circumstances.