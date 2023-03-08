A disappointment on Japanese economic growth in the October - December quarter of 2022.

The preliminary reading was +0.2%, but thats been revised to flat at 0% change on the quarter.

Japan gdp deflator 09 March 2023

The 'deflator' you see in the numbers above is an indicator of inflation. Its well below the officially reported CPI numbers and well below the 2% Bank of Japan target. So, no economic growth and inflation below target. Its difficult to see the BOJ tightening policy under this set of circumstances.