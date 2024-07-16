Reuters Tankan survey for June 2024

Manufacturers sentiment index +11 in July vs +6 in June

  • first gain in four months
  • manufacturers expect the index to fall back to plus 9 over the next three months

Service-sector +27, down from June's +31

Reuters report some comments from the survey:

  • "Domestic price hikes have weakened consumption and a slowing Chinese economy has caused China-bound materials from the Middle East to make inroads into the Japanese market at low prices"
  • "The double punches of weak domestic demand and cheap import materials from overseas are curbing our sales volume."
  • "Input prices have risen and remain elevated due to the weak yen as we struggle to transfer costs to our customers."

***

Reuters Tankan is a monthly survey that seeks to track the Bank of Japan's tankan quarterly survey

  • respondents spoke on the condition of anonymity
  • Reuters Tankan indexes are calculated by subtracting the percentage of pessimistic respondents from optimistic ones. A positive reading means optimists outnumber pessimists.