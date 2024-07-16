Reuters Tankan survey for June 2024

Manufacturers sentiment index +11 in July vs +6 in June

first gain in four months

manufacturers expect the index to fall back to plus 9 over the next three months

Service-sector +27, down from June's +31

Reuters report some comments from the survey:

"Domestic price hikes have weakened consumption and a slowing Chinese economy has caused China-bound materials from the Middle East to make inroads into the Japanese market at low prices"

"The double punches of weak domestic demand and cheap import materials from overseas are curbing our sales volume."

"Input prices have risen and remain elevated due to the weak yen as we struggle to transfer costs to our customers."

***

Reuters Tankan is a monthly survey that seeks to track the Bank of Japan's tankan quarterly survey