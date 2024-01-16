Reuters Tankan for January 2023:

Manufacturing index +6, down for the first time in 4 months from +12 in December

manufacturing index seen at +6 in April

Services index +29 in January from +26 in December

services index seen at +27 in April

Concerns noted in the report:

weak demand from China and elsewhere

fragile domestic consumption

"The Chinese market remains unstable and we cannot foresee a bright future there. As a result (our) domestic client is taking a wait-to-see stance," a paper/pulp maker company wrote in the survey on condition of anonymity.

A machinery maker manager cited cooling U.S.-China relations, China's slowdown, the prolonged war in Ukraine and the renewed conflict between Israel and Hamas as sources of concern on the outlook, making clients wary of raising capital spending.

***

Reuters Tankan is a monthly survey that seeks to track the Bank of Japan's tankan quarterly survey