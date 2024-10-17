Japanese CPI Overall 2.5% y/y

expected 2.5%, prior 3.0%

Core CPI (excluding fresh food) 2.4% y/y

expected 2.3%, prior 2.8%

Core-core 2.1% y/y

expected 2.0%, prior 1.9%

excluding fresh food and energy, this is the closest to US core inflation

Two of three lower than in August.

All three are at or above the Bank of Japan's 2% target.

I do wonder if the BOJ will hike regardless of what the data says. But they'll be somewhat satisfied by these numbers for September.

---

We had the capital's inflation rates for September earlier: