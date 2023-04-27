Tokyo CPI 3.5% y/y,
- expected 3.1%, prior was 3.3%
Tokyo CPI excluding Fresh Food 3.5% y/y,
- expected 3.2%, prior was 3.2%
Tokyo CPI excluding Food, Energy 3.8% y/y,
- expected 3.5%, prior 3.4%
- this measure of Japanese inflation is closest to the US 'core' CPI
