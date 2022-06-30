 Inflation  data for the capital is available well ahead of the national CPI data. This will be along in around 4 weeks.

Tokyo CPI 2.3% y/y,

  • expected 2.2%, prior was 2.4%

Tokyo CPI excluding Fresh Food 2.1% y/y,

  • expected 2.1%, prior was 1.9%

Tokyo CPI excluding Food, Energy1.0% y/y,

  • expected 0.9%, prior was 0.9% (this measure of Japanese inflation is closest to the US 'core' CPI)

Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda is firmly in the transitory inflation camp, saying earlier this week that:

And:

  • monetary policy will continue to be accommodative (same link as just above)

If you like low rates, Kuroda is your man:

boj kuroda