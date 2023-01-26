Tokyo inflation data for January 2023.

National level CPI for the month follows in three weeks. The Tokyo data serves as a guide for what to expect from it.

Tokyo CPI 4.4% y/y, expected 4.0%, prior was 4.0%

Tokyo CPI excluding Fresh Food 4.3% y/y, expected 4.2%, prior was 4.0% (4.3% is the quickest since May of 1981)

Tokyo CPI excluding Food, Energy 3.0% y/y, expected 2.9%, prior was 2.7% (this measure of Japanese inflation is closest to the US 'core' CPI)

Higher, higher, higher. All three measures.

This'll keep 'BOJ BOJ The Bank of Japan (BOJ) is the central bank of Japan. It was established in 1882 and is headquartered in Tokyo.The BOJ's main responsibilities include issuing and managing the country's currency, implementing monetary policy, and ensuring the stability of the financial system. It also acts as a lender of last resort to banks during times of financial crisis. The BOJ sets the interest rate of the country and sets an inflation target, aiming to achieve 2% inflation.The BoO has a long history, with Read this Term exit' chatter on the boil and serve as a tailwind for yen.

USD/JPY taking a hit: