Tokyo
inflation data for January 2023.
National
level CPI for the month follows in three weeks. The Tokyo data serves as a guide for what to expect from it.
Tokyo
CPI 4.4% y/y, expected 4.0%, prior was 4.0%
Tokyo
CPI excluding Fresh Food 4.3% y/y, expected 4.2%, prior was 4.0% (4.3% is the quickest since May of 1981)
Tokyo
CPI excluding Food, Energy 3.0% y/y, expected 2.9%, prior was 2.7% (this
measure of Japanese inflation is closest to the US 'core' CPI)
Higher, higher, higher. All three measures.
This'll keep 'BOJ
BOJ
The Bank of Japan (BOJ) is the central bank of Japan. It was established in 1882 and is headquartered in Tokyo.The BOJ's main responsibilities include issuing and managing the country's currency, implementing monetary policy, and ensuring the stability of the financial system. It also acts as a lender of last resort to banks during times of financial crisis. The BOJ sets the interest rate of the country and sets an inflation target, aiming to achieve 2% inflation.The BoO has a long history, with
The Bank of Japan (BOJ) is the central bank of Japan. It was established in 1882 and is headquartered in Tokyo.The BOJ's main responsibilities include issuing and managing the country's currency, implementing monetary policy, and ensuring the stability of the financial system. It also acts as a lender of last resort to banks during times of financial crisis. The BOJ sets the interest rate of the country and sets an inflation target, aiming to achieve 2% inflation.The BoO has a long history, with
Read this Term exit' chatter on the boil and serve as a tailwind for yen.
USD/JPY taking a hit: