Prior 103.2; revised to 103.9

Coincident index 92.6 vs 94.7 expected

Prior 92.8

Slight delay in the release by the source. No change to the overall assessment of the coincident index, in that it is still deemed as "weakening".

The index is used as a reference to economic conditions, but most of the indicators used to make up the index has already been released individually - so there isn't much of an impact on this release.

The index basically measures up employment data, consumer confidence, production, housing, and stock market data, etc as its leading indicators to derive the number.