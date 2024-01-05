Jibun Bank / S&P Global PMI for December, the final readings:
Services 51.5, for its 16 consecutive month of growth
- prior 50.8 (the slowest in 2023)
- flash was 52.0
Composite 50.0
- prior 49.6
More on the services sector PMI:
- upturn in new business volume, led by domestic customers
- employment growth for three straight months
- new export business remained in contraction for the third month but at its highest for those months
- service providers increased prices at the strongest pace since August
---
The preliminary services and composite PMIs for December can be found here:
The manufacturing PMI was published earlier this week, it fell deeper into contraction: