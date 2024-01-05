Jibun Bank / S&P Global PMI for December, the final readings:

Services 51.5, for its 16 consecutive month of growth

  • prior 50.8 (the slowest in 2023)
  • flash was 52.0

Composite 50.0

  • prior 49.6

More on the services sector PMI:

  • upturn in new business volume, led by domestic customers
  • employment growth for three straight months
  • new export business remained in contraction for the third month but at its highest for those months
  • service providers increased prices at the strongest pace since August
Japan 29 November 2023

---

The preliminary services and composite PMIs for December can be found here:

The manufacturing PMI was published earlier this week, it fell deeper into contraction: