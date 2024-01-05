Jibun Bank / S&P Global PMI for December, the final readings:

Services 51.5, for its 16 consecutive month of growth

prior 50.8 (the slowest in 2023)

flash was 52.0

Composite 50.0

prior 49.6

More on the services sector PMI:

upturn in new business volume, led by domestic customers

employment growth for three straight months

new export business remained in contraction for the third month but at its highest for those months

service providers increased prices at the strongest pace since August

---

The preliminary services and composite PMIs for December can be found here:

The manufacturing PMI was published earlier this week, it fell deeper into contraction: