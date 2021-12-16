The spread of the Omicron variant seems inevitable. With reports that it is up to 4 times more transmissible than the Delta variant and that cases are doubling every 2/3 days, we need to be aware that mass disruption could still be ahead. The picture is uncertain, as always, but keep an eye on case numbers.

South Africa and UK cases send ominous signal. Yes, it may be less deadly, Yes, vaccines may deal with it, mostly. But there could be an awful lot of it around. This is most likely what is weighing on the FTSE right now.