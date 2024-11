Yuichiro Tamaki is a Japanese politician and the leader of the Democratic Party For the People

Comment from him on the wires:

Trump policies can intensify inflation in the US, push up the USD vs. the yen

So can Tamaki's comments by the look of it ;-)

Tamaki's comment fits with the expectations that Trump's plans for mass deportations and epic tariff impots will push inflation higher in the US, and they interest rates. And then USD/JPY.