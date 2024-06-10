Q1 GDP data from Japan confirmed the enormous contraction:
Almost as if in response the draft of the Jap[anese government's annual economic blueprint has once again been sighted by Reuters.
This happened last week too:
This time around:
- Japan's government will highlight the need to work closely with the central bank and guide policy "flexibly" in the wake of soft consumption and uncertainty over the inflation outlook
- government said consumption "lacked momentum"
- the outlook on pricesis unclear due in part to the effect of recent yen declines
- flagged lingering overseas risks such as the fallout from monetary tightening by central banks across the globe, and worries about soft Chinese growth
