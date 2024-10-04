Earlier:
- Japan chief cabinet secretary Hayashi - PM Ishiba wants a comprehensive economic package
- Japan finance minister Kato wants to boost support for low-income households
Japan's economy minister Akazawa now,
- says aims to overcome deflation under Ishiba's leadership
- says he is carefully considering gas subsidies situation
- no change in interpretation of govmt - BOJ accord taregetting 2% inflation
- Prime minister and BOJ share the view that exit from deflation is Japan's top priority
Timing of monetary policy change is important, must align with Japan's broader goal of exiting deflation
Yen negative comments on the whole from Akazawa.