Japan's economy minister Akazawa now,

  • says aims to overcome deflation under Ishiba's leadership
  • says he is carefully considering gas subsidies situation
  • no change in interpretation of govmt - BOJ accord taregetting 2% inflation
  • Prime minister and BOJ share the view that exit from deflation is Japan's top priority

  • Timing of monetary policy change is important, must align with Japan's broader goal of exiting deflation

Yen negative comments on the whole from Akazawa.

