Japan economy minister Yamagiwa comments after the economic growth data for Q1 earlier:
- economy expected to pick up but uncertainty remains due to Ukraine situation
- need to pay attention to rising raw material prices, swings in financial markets and supply-side restrictions
- will ensure recovery in socio-economic activity from coronavirus slump while responding to downside risks to economy
- imports rose on easing of supply-side restrictions and imports of vaccines and drugs
- will put economy back on autonomous growth path by achieving virtuous cycle of growth and distribution
