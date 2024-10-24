Nomura say that if the yen comes under pressure next week after the election japanese authorities could step in with intervention efforts to support the currency.

The first step is verbal intervention. We've had some weak comments along these lines already from Japan this week, and some comments just a little less weak. Links to two examples from Thursday (Japan time) are here:

Nomurs, in brief:

“The yen seems to be working as an adjustment valve at the moment, to ease everything that is pressuring Japan macro”

the prospect of intervention will heighten if the yen weakens further after this weekend’s general elections

weakening could also boost the probability that the Bank of Japan flags a December rate hike at its meeting next week (October 30 - 31)

USD/JPY is off its high from Wednesday:

-

If you are curious about the mechanics of intervention and why you should be watching the MoF instead of the BOJ: