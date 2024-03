Looking at the details:

Overall livelihood: 37.6 (previously 36.5)

Income growth: 40.8 (previously 39.7)

Employment: 44.3 (previously 42.9)

Willingness to buy durable goods: 33.5 (previously 32.8)

The data continues to show improving consumer sentiment in the Japanese economy as of late. That will be a welcome signal for the BOJ as they look to embark on tighter policy in the months ahead.