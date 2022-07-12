Japan finance minister Suzuki expressing concern on the falling yen - saying its recently been rapid.

will monitor fx closely with a strong sense of urgency

will take appropriate measures if necessary on fx

closely communicating with other countries FX authorities

Its 'rapid' changes in the yen value that is the concern of Japanese authorities. Suzuki's comments should be read as a threat to take action. He's said similar before and we haven't seen any actual intervention. I suspect this time will be the same.

Nevertheless there is a bit of a higher yen response: