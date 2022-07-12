Japan finance minister Suzuki expressing concern on the falling yen - saying its recently been rapid.
- will monitor fx closely with a strong sense of urgency
- will take appropriate measures if necessary on fx
- closely communicating with other countries FX authorities
Its 'rapid' changes in the yen value that is the concern of Japanese authorities. Suzuki's comments should be read as a threat to take action. He's said similar before and we haven't seen any actual intervention. I suspect this time will be the same.
Nevertheless there is a bit of a higher yen response: