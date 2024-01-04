Japan Jibun Bank / S&P Global PMI manufacturing PMI for December has slumped further into contraction

japan manufacturing pmi December 2023 2

From the report, in brief:

  • Demand was reported to be lower from key export clients based in China, Europe and North America, and from important sectors like electronics.
  • Cost pressures nonetheless increased, with input price inflation rising to a three-month high amid reports of higher raw material costs, especially for imported goods. However, firms were a little more circumspect in passing these higher costs through to clients, with competitive pressures weighing on their pricing power.

---

The flash reading for this is here: