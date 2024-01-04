Japan Jibun Bank / S&P Global PMI manufacturing PMI for December has slumped further into contraction

From the report, in brief:

Demand was reported to be lower from key export clients based in China, Europe and North America, and from important sectors like electronics.

Cost pressures nonetheless increased, with input price inflation rising to a three-month high amid reports of higher raw material costs, especially for imported goods. However, firms were a little more circumspect in passing these higher costs through to clients, with competitive pressures weighing on their pricing power.

---

The flash reading for this is here: