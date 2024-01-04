Japan Jibun Bank / S&P Global PMI manufacturing PMI for December has slumped further into contraction
From the report, in brief:
- Demand was reported to be lower from key export clients based in China, Europe and North America, and from important sectors like electronics.
- Cost pressures nonetheless increased, with input price inflation rising to a three-month high amid reports of higher raw material costs, especially for imported goods. However, firms were a little more circumspect in passing these higher costs through to clients, with competitive pressures weighing on their pricing power.
