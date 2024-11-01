Manufacturing PMI from Japan, final for October 2024:

From the report, not very encouraging for the Japanese economy:

  • stronger deterioration in the health of the manufacturing sector in Japan
  • output fell only marginally but at the strongest rate since April
  • new orders contracted at the steepest pace for three months
  • Firms often mentioned weakness in domestic and global demand had weighed on sales and output, notably in semiconductors and autos.
  • goods producers signalling a renewed fall in purchasing activity
  • broad stagnation in employment levels
  • firms increasingly worked through backlogs of work, a sign that new order inflows are not enough to sustain production
  • confidence was little-changed from the near-two year low seen in September
  • firms highlighted concern regarding the timing of the recovery from the current economic malaise
Japan broker head in hands 2