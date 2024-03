The final reading has been substantially revised to show Japan was not in recession:

Q4 2023 GDP now +0.1% q/q

preliminary was -0.4%, prior -0.7%

Annualised 0.4% (prelim -0.4%)

Private consumption revised to -0.3% (prelim was -0.2%), down for the third straight quarter.

Capex +2.0% q/q (prelim -0.1%)

JGB Yield is rising after the data, and this earlier, as is yen (small only)

