Jibun Bank / S&P Global PMIs from Japan for December 2024

Services: 50.9, strongest new business inflows in four months

Flash reading was 51.4 (more on this preliminary reading is here)

November was 50.5

More:

Activity Growth : Modest expansion, supported by domestic demand, though export sales continued to decline.

: Modest expansion, supported by domestic demand, though export sales continued to decline. Employment : Payroll numbers increased for the 15th consecutive month, driven by business expansion efforts.

: Payroll numbers increased for the 15th consecutive month, driven by business expansion efforts. Backlogs : Outstanding business rose for the second month due to higher demand.

: Outstanding business rose for the second month due to higher demand. Inflation : Input and charge inflation remained high but stable, attributed to rising raw material and wage costs.

: Input and charge inflation remained high but stable, attributed to rising raw material and wage costs. Outlook: Businesses remained optimistic about 2025, though confidence was slightly below 2024’s average.

***

Composite: 50.5, highest in three months

Flash reading was 50.8

November was 50.1

More:

Services Growth : Mild expansion in services offset a softer contraction in manufacturing output.

: Mild expansion in services offset a softer contraction in manufacturing output. New Business : New orders increased, driven by gains in the service sector, though manufacturing saw a slight decline.

: New orders increased, driven by gains in the service sector, though manufacturing saw a slight decline. Employment : Firms modestly increased staffing levels, supported by optimism for a broader economic recovery.

: Firms modestly increased staffing levels, supported by optimism for a broader economic recovery. Inflation: Input and output prices rose sharply, with prices charged increasing at the fastest pace since May.

***

Meanwhile, USD/JPY has popped up a little: