Jibun Bank / S&P Global PMIs from Japan for December 2024

Services: 50.9, strongest new business inflows in four months

More:

  • Activity Growth: Modest expansion, supported by domestic demand, though export sales continued to decline.
  • Employment: Payroll numbers increased for the 15th consecutive month, driven by business expansion efforts.
  • Backlogs: Outstanding business rose for the second month due to higher demand.
  • Inflation: Input and charge inflation remained high but stable, attributed to rising raw material and wage costs.
  • Outlook: Businesses remained optimistic about 2025, though confidence was slightly below 2024’s average.

***

Composite: 50.5, highest in three months

  • Flash reading was 50.8
  • November was 50.1

More:

  • Services Growth: Mild expansion in services offset a softer contraction in manufacturing output.
  • New Business: New orders increased, driven by gains in the service sector, though manufacturing saw a slight decline.
  • Employment: Firms modestly increased staffing levels, supported by optimism for a broader economic recovery.
  • Inflation: Input and output prices rose sharply, with prices charged increasing at the fastest pace since May.

***

Meanwhile, USD/JPY has popped up a little:

usdyen update 06 January 2025 2