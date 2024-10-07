Japan Finance Minister Kato:
- Stated that a weak yen has both merits and demerits.
- Said there is a need to monitor how excessive forex movements will affect corporate activities and households.
- Emphasized that action must be taken if necessary, while monitoring the impacts of forex movements on economic and household activities.
- Indicated that specific policy steps would be left to the Bank of Japan, when asked whether the policy rate should be maintained at 0.25%.
- Expressed hope that the Bank of Japan will communicate thoroughly with markets and take appropriate policy measures to achieve the 2% inflation target in a stable and sustainable manner.