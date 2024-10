Earlier:

Japan's new finance minister is given a heads up outline on some of the measures that'll be included:

focus on price relief

measures to boost economic growth

assistance for low income households

JPY is catching a bit of a bid on this, the reasoning being more stimulus would feed into more activity and, at the margin, prop up inflation and thus lead to rate hikes. Whew ... that's a long chain of causation but that's how the reasoning goes.

USD/JPY down just a little: