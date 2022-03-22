  • Weak yen is both positive and negative for the economy
  • Currency stability is important
  • Rapid moves are undesirable

That's one of the first few hints of potential jawboning by Japanese officials. I don't see this as a major impediment to yen pairs just yet but it is worth taking note that we are getting to a point where there might be some verbal intervention.

In any case, I would argue they are more worried about the economic impact from a softer yen on the local scene. The economy is already vulnerable amid the pandemic recovery so this might not help. As for the  inflation  front, it is unlikely to do much to get the BOJ off their seats.