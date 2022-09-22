Suzuki (Japan's finance minister):

Will not comment on the size of intervention

Will not say if this was solo or a "concerted intervention"; latter is difficult to define

Have explained Japan's FX concern to other G7 countries since last year

Intervention cannot be tied to specific currency level, will watch overall trend

FX moves today were rapid, no hints about what level would trigger intervention

Kanda (Japan's top currency diplomat):

Never thought about levels in deciding intervention

Will not disclose if there were any exchanges with other countries

Action can be taken any day, any time, including on holidays

I don't see how after a 26% decline this year, suddenly they see today's moves as being one that is "over the line". It is clear that the 145.00 mark was a trigger point but for their own sake and effectiveness of the intervention, they cannot admit that. But what is also clear is that they are more focused on the pace of the decline in the yen, rather than any specific level perhaps.

I mean after the Fed was more hawkish and BOJ did nothing again, the amplification of policy divergence and traders pushing past 145.00 earlier might have triggered a quick push towards 150.00 potentially.

I don't see how after a 26% decline this year, suddenly they see today's moves as being one that is "over the line". It is clear that the 145.00 mark was a trigger point but for their own sake and effectiveness of the intervention, they cannot admit that. But what is also clear is that they are more focused on the pace of the decline in the yen, rather than any specific level perhaps.

I mean after the Fed was more hawkish and BOJ did nothing again, the amplification of policy divergence and traders pushing past 145.00 earlier might have triggered a quick push towards 150.00 potentially.

Instead, USD/JPY USD/JPY The USD/JPY is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Japanese yen of Japan (symbol ¥, code JPY). The pair's rate indicates how many Japanese yen are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/JPY is trading at 100.00, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 100 Japanese yen. The US dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, whilst the Japanese yen is the world's third most traded currency, resulting in an extremely liquid pair, and very tight spreads, often staying within the 0 pip to 2 pip spread range on most forex brokers. Although the range of the USD/JPY isn't traditionally particularly high, the lack of large price action often associated with other JPY pairs does make it easier to trade.This is especially true for short-term traders, although without offering a great pip potential. Even though the USD/JPY is the world's second most traded pair, it's not as popular as one might think with regards to retail traders.The pair carries a reputation as "boring", although this isn't an entirely accurate reflection. Trading the USD/JPYThe JPY is highly regarded as a safe haven currency, with investors often increasing their exposure following periods of uncertainty or market-induced fallouts.As both the US and Japan are highly developed economies, there are several key factors affecting the value of either currencies. This includes a range of economic indicators such as gross domestic product (GDP) growth, inflation, interest rates and unemployment data. Monetary policy by the US Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan are also large determinants in the value of each currency. Read this Term stumbled from 145.80 to a low of 140.66 earlier but is now trading back up to 143.33 as the volatility swings continue. The big picture outlook is still intact despite the drop today, with the pair holding above 140.00 for now - providing a base for buyers to keep angling towards 145.00, albeit perhaps with less conviction in the near-term.