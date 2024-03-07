Currency rates should be set by market in principle

Received no complaints over Japan's intervention conducted in 2022

Important to conduct FX policy based on international agreement

It's a bit of a funny timing on these remarks. I'll give him the benefit of the doubt as he is mainly touching on their previous intervention back in October 2022 to support the Japanese currency. It would be a bit convoluted if this was some form of verbal intervention. I mean it wouldn't make sense if 150 is deemed as too hot while 148 is too cold for USD/JPY.