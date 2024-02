Exchange rate reflects various factors

Important for currency to move in stable manner reflecting fundamentals

Closely watching FX moves with a high sense of urgency

Need to focus on volatility or fluctuations in the currency

He's clarifying that there is no specific level in USD/JPY in which they'd intervene. Instead, it is presently more about the pace of any decline in the Japanese yen. For now, it doesn't look like they are too rushing to step in just above the 150.00 mark.