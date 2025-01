Expects BOJ to conduct monetary policy appropriately

It is up to BOJ to decide on monetary policy

Believes that BOJ is doing its part in playing its role in accordance with the government

The government has been trying to prioritise wage growth in order to faciliate the BOJ to do their job. And the remarks here don't really deviate from that nor does it really say much about what might happen next week. Still waiting on the BOJ "leaks" for now...