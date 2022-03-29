Unsurprising jawboning coming out of Japan in the wake of the rapid yen fall.

Suzuki:

will closely watch market moves to avoid negative yen weakness

I'm thinking "negative yen weakness" is yen weakness that is perceived to be damaging - i.e. a very rapid rate of decline. While there are positives and negatives of yen weakness (these vary broadly by sector, for example exporters won't be too fussed but importers will feel the pain) a too rapid decline is not what authorities want.

Moves like this weakness since circa 116 are testing the patience of Japanese authorities: