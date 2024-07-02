Some JPY verbal intervention attempts from Japan's finance minister Suzuki
- Won't comment on FX levels
- No change in the government's stance on FX
- The market has been driven by various factors, including sentiment, speculation
- Closely watching FX moves with vigilance
more to come
This is mild stuff from Suzuki, but I'll just point out that the 'speculation' word is an escalation.
Suzuki was asked further about the effectiveness of verbal intervention. He replied he is not in a position to comment.