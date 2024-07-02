Some JPY verbal intervention attempts from Japan's finance minister Suzuki

Won't comment on FX levels

No change in the government's stance on FX

The market has been driven by various factors, including sentiment, speculation

Closely watching FX moves with vigilance

more to come

This is mild stuff from Suzuki, but I'll just point out that the 'speculation' word is an escalation.

Suzuki was asked further about the effectiveness of verbal intervention. He replied he is not in a position to comment.