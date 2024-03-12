Specific monetary policy is up to BOJ to decide

BOJ should take appropriate steps if media reports are wrongly reflecting what governor Ueda meant to say

I'm not exactly sure what he means by the media misinterpreting Ueda's comments earlier. At most, the reports seem to suggest that Ueda has toned down some optimism on the economy. And that is precisely what you can infer from his remarks earlier. But what Suzuki is trying to imply now is that the BOJ has to step up with policy changes, after everything they have done to ensure that the right conditions are in place for that.