Syzuki often comes out with obvious statements like this. The point is not the substance its that he is making statements.

Japanese authorities are wary of rapid yen depreciations. Such comments are meant to slow, and even reverse, this.

USD/JPY USD/JPY The USD/JPY is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Japanese yen of Japan (symbol ¥, code JPY). The pair’s rate indicates how many Japanese yen are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/JPY is trading at 100.00, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 100 Japanese yen. The US dollar (USD) is the world’s most traded currency, whilst the Japanese yen is the world’s third most traded currency, resulting The USD/JPY is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Japanese yen of Japan (symbol ¥, code JPY). The pair’s rate indicates how many Japanese yen are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/JPY is trading at 100.00, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 100 Japanese yen. The US dollar (USD) is the world’s most traded currency, whilst the Japanese yen is the world’s third most traded currency, resulting Read this Term has fallen back a little this week:

More from Minister Suzuki:

A weak yen has various impact on Japan's economy such as exports, import prices

Current account balance, japan's stance on fiscal reform also affect long-term market trust on yen

and from Bank of Japan Governor Ueda: