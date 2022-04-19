If you've been following along in past weeks and months you'll realise the 'stability' (and similar) comment coming out of Japan is aimed at slowing the drop in the yen. This from earlier for example:

USD/JPY cracks through 127.00

Japan's fin min now:

  • FX stability is imprtant
  • no comment on FX levels
  • I will depart this afternoon to attend the G20 meeting
  • declined to comment when asked about currency intervention to sten the weakness in yen

ADDED - this should carry more weight in the market:

  • says closely communicating with US currency authority on FX

I posted this longer term chart of USD/JPY earlier too:

usdyen weekly candles 19 April 2022

 jpy 