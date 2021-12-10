Suzuki is speaking with media. Says that it is important to follow-up on the implementation of wage hikes along with the country's growth strategy.
---
New PM Kishida has been focusing on wage hikes in an attempt to broaden the economic recovery.
Suzuki is speaking with media. Says that it is important to follow-up on the implementation of wage hikes along with the country's growth strategy.
---
New PM Kishida has been focusing on wage hikes in an attempt to broaden the economic recovery.
Tags
Most Popular
You might also like
Top Forex Brokers
Must Read