Japan finance minister Suzuki

Strong trend of wage hikes happening now

This year's wage hikes to outpace last year's

Govt to mobilise all policy steps available to continue the wave of wage hikes

Specific monetary policy up to BOJ to decide

Won't comment on any BOJ policy steps to be taken next week

Japan is no longer in deflation

Suzuki can talk away all he likes, we really need to hear from Ueda. The Bank of Japan Governor will hand down the board's decision next Tuesday sometime after 0230 GMT.