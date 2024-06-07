Japan finance minister Suzuki

  • Need to maintain market faith in Japan's fiscal policy amid shift to interest rates in positive territory
  • Drop in japan foreign reserves as of end-May partially reflect fx intervention
  • Will take action against excessive forex moves
  • Forex intervention was conducted to address excessive moves
  • Forex intervention should be done in restrained manner
  • Not taking into account limit to reserves for FX intervention
  • Intervention should be done while taking into account necessity and effectiveness

USD/JPY is popping a little:

usdyen suzuki intervention 07 June 2024 2

On Japan's reserves:

  • At the end of May were USD1.23tln vs. USD1.28 tln at the end of April