Japan finance minister Suzuki painting an encouraging picture:

Will continue to monitor, analyse financial market moves and work closely with relevant authorities

Will do utmost to manage economy and finance while cooperating with BOJ, and make a judgement on the current situation calmly

Seeing bright aspects in Japan's economy on wages, investment front

It's important to realise resilient economic growth while responding to changes in front of us

Nikkei holding its gains so far to be above Ominday's high now