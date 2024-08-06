Japan finance minister Suzuki painting an encouraging picture:
- Will continue to monitor, analyse financial market moves and work closely with relevant authorities
- Will do utmost to manage economy and finance while cooperating with BOJ, and make a judgement on the current situation calmly
- Seeing bright aspects in Japan's economy on wages, investment front
- It's important to realise resilient economic growth while responding to changes in front of us
Nikkei holding its gains so far to be above Ominday's high now