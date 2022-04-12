Suzuki is speaking in general terms, but the between the lines message is him expressing concern about the rapid fall of the yen and a threat that authorities will take action if needed. We've seen this time and again during the yen's drop in past weeks.
- excess FX volatility and disorderly FX movements could have adverse effects on the economy and financial stability
- will adhere to G7 agreement on forex
- will respond to FX as appropriate while communicating closely with the US and other coutnries
I posted last week on one analysts thoughts on when intervention might get serious:
USD/JPY intervention unlikely ahead of 130
USD/JPY update: