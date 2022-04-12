Suzuki is speaking in general terms, but the between the lines message is him expressing concern about the rapid fall of the yen and a threat that authorities will take action if needed. We've seen this time and again during the yen's drop in past weeks.

I posted last week on one analysts thoughts on when intervention might get serious:

USD/JPY intervention unlikely ahead of 130

USD/JPY update:

usdyen intervention 12 April 2022