  • It is important for currency market to move stably reflecting fundamentals
  • Rapid swings are undesirable
  • Rapid yen weakening is seen recently in the currency market, concerned about it
  • Government, BOJ will watch closely moves in the currency market
  • Will watch for impact on the economy and prices with a sense of urgency
  • Will respond appropriately as needed in the currency market based on G7 agreement

To put short, it is a whole load of nothing again. Sure, they might have probably slipped in a mention that they are "concerned" about the situation but they aren't going to go beyond verbal intervention once again for the time being.

 USD/JPY  did drop a little from 133.85 to 133.60 but as has been the case previously, this would prove to be but a speed bump for the most part.