Jibun Bank S&P Global PMI Flash / Preliminary for July 2024 for Japan

Manufacturing PMI 49.2, first time under 50 (and into contraction) in 3 month

expected 50.5, prior 50.0

sub indexes show that output and new orders fell slightly, higher prices weigh on margins (input cost inflation to the highest since April 2023)

new orders weakest since February

Services 53.9, to a 3 month high

prior 49.4

Composite 52.6