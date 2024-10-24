Jibun Bank S&P Global PMI Flash / Preliminary for October 2024 for Japan - slumping from the previous month:

Composite 49.4,

first contraction in four mnnths

Not a good survey:

factory activity contracts for the 4th straight month

New orders decreased across manufacturing and services

Poor demand conditions in the domestic economy, and new orders from abroad fell at the quickest pace since February 2023

services had their first contraction in four months, to the lowest level since February 2022

---***