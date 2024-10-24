Jibun Bank S&P Global PMI Flash / Preliminary for October 2024 for Japan - slumping from the previous month:
Composite 49.4,
- first contraction in four mnnths
Not a good survey:
- factory activity contracts for the 4th straight month
- New orders decreased across manufacturing and services
- Poor demand conditions in the domestic economy, and new orders from abroad fell at the quickest pace since February 2023
- services had their first contraction in four months, to the lowest level since February 2022
