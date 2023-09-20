It is fully possible that Tokyo will conduct intervention in case the yen weakens further

Amid a weakening yen, BOJ may have no choice but to normalise monetary policy

That includes exiting negative rates and ending yield curve control

He also says that markets shouldn't take things lightly and think that a threat of intervention is "not imminent". As for his view on the BOJ stance, it is one that I am sympathetic towards as it is the only thing that can really turn things around for the Japanese yen.