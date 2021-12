Reuters cite information received from two unnamed sources:

Japan plans to issue 4.2 trillion yen ($37 billion) of 40-year government bonds in the new fiscal year

This would be a 17% increase and marks a third straight year of increases in issuance of the 40-year bonds, The Japanese government plans to cut its bond issuance overall.

More:

5-, 20- , 30-, and inflation-linked 10-year JGB issuance to be kept unchanged.