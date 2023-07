Growth forecast for FY2023/24 seen at 1.3% (previously 1.5% in January)

Growth forecast for FY2024/25 seen at 1.2%

Inflation forecast for FY 2023/24 seen at 2.6% (previously 1.7%)

Inflation forecast for FY 2024/25 seen at 1.9%

That's a big bump to the inflation forecast and the timing is something to be wary about. This projection comes just a week before the next BOJ policy meeting, although Ueda did brush aside chances of a near-term policy shift earlier this week.