The Japanese government issued a power usage warning for the first time on Sunday.
High temperatures in Tokyo and surrounding areas are expected to put pressure on the system.
- The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry is urging the public in Tokyo Electric Power Co.'s service area to save electricity in the demand-intensive 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. period on Monday.
- The call comes as projections show the area's reserve power supply capacity ratio will be short of 5% Monday. The lowest level necessary for stable supply is said to be 3%.