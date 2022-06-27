The Japanese government issued a power usage warning for the first time on Sunday.

High temperatures in Tokyo and surrounding areas are expected to put pressure on the system.

The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry is urging the public in Tokyo Electric Power Co.'s service area to save electricity in the demand-intensive 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. period on Monday.

The call comes as projections show the area's reserve power supply capacity ratio will be short of 5% Monday. The lowest level necessary for stable supply is said to be 3%.