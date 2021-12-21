Japan raised its overall economic assessment for the first time in 17 months in December

raised the views on private consumption (for the 2nd month in a row) and business conditions

citing services sector underpinned by easing coronavirus restrictions

raised their employment assessment for the first time in 15 months due to increased job postings

flagged ongoing risks from supply constraints and raw material prices

downgraded its view on capital expenditure for the first time in 13 months

"We upgraded our consumption assessment given the further recovery in services ranging from restaurants to entertainment and other sectors, as well as the rebound in car (sales) amid eased supply constraints,"